Breaking: Clemson's bowl destination announced
by - Sunday, December 5, 2021, 3:18 PM
Clemson is headed to the Sunshine State in late December.
Clemson will take on a Big 12 foe for the first time since 2016 in postseason action.

The Tigers were officially announced Sunday as headed for the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida versus Iowa State (7-5).

The game is set for a 5:45 p.m. ET ESPN broadcast start.

The Tigers and Cyclones will be meeting for the first time.

The last Clemson game versus a Big 12 opponent was the Tigers’ Jan. 1, 2016, Orange Bowl Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma, a 37-17 win.

After a five-game winning streak and tying for second in the Atlantic Division, Clemson (9-3) is appearing in a non-New Year’s Six Bowl for the first time since 2014, That was also versus Oklahoma, in the predecessor to the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, a 40-6 Russell Athletic Bowl win.

In the bowl portion of the schedule (excluding national championship), Clemson is 3-2 over the last five seasons.

