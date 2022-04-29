Breaking: Clemson’s Andrew Booth selected in NFL draft second round
Former Clemson cornerback found out where his NFL dream begins on Friday.
Former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth was picked in the second round of the NFL draft with the No. 42 overall selection by the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

The Vikings traded up with the Indianapolis Colts for the pick.

Booth entered the night ranked as the No. 3 available prospect for ESPN and he ended up being the sixth cornerback selected.

"I spent a lot of time studying Andrew Booth," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "He's a good football player. I'm excited for him and I'm excited for the Minnesota Vikings. They've got a good one. This would have been a first-round pick if he had been healthy during the process. Had hernia surgery and wasn't able to participate at the combine and the pro day. This is a darn good football player."

"This is an excellent man-to-man coverage guy," NFL Network's Charles Davis said, "who is also a more than willing tackler on the edge. The reason is that he's making these plays is that he's seeing the play in front of him and triggering fast and then going."

The No. 42 overall pick is slotted $8.3 million with a $3.2 million signing bonus, per Spotrac.

The Dacula, Georgia native recorded 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 981 defensive snaps over 35 career Clemson games (15 starts) from 2019-21.

He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season, tallying 39 tackles (three for loss), five pass breakups and a team-best three interceptions.

Booth was rated as a 5-star cornerback out of Archer, Georgia.

He was ranked the No. 16 overall draft prospect by CBS Sports and the No. 27 overall draft prospect by ESPN (No. 4 CB).

Booth slipping out of the first round Thursday ended a three-year streak of top-32 Clemson picks and it was only the second time since 2013 that the Tigers didn't have a first-round NFL draft selection. He is the lowest first Clemson draft selection since Dorian O'Daniel went 100th overall to Kansas City in 2018.

