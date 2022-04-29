Breaking: Clemson’s Andrew Booth selected in NFL draft second round

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth was picked in the second round of the NFL draft with the No. 42 overall selection by the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

The Vikings traded up with the Indianapolis Colts for the pick.

Booth entered the night ranked as the No. 3 available prospect for ESPN and he ended up being the sixth cornerback selected.

"I spent a lot of time studying Andrew Booth," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "He's a good football player. I'm excited for him and I'm excited for the Minnesota Vikings. They've got a good one. This would have been a first-round pick if he had been healthy during the process. Had hernia surgery and wasn't able to participate at the combine and the pro day. This is a darn good football player."

"This is an excellent man-to-man coverage guy," NFL Network's Charles Davis said, "who is also a more than willing tackler on the edge. The reason is that he's making these plays is that he's seeing the play in front of him and triggering fast and then going."

The No. 42 overall pick is slotted $8.3 million with a $3.2 million signing bonus, per Spotrac.

The Dacula, Georgia native recorded 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 981 defensive snaps over 35 career Clemson games (15 starts) from 2019-21.

He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season, tallying 39 tackles (three for loss), five pass breakups and a team-best three interceptions.

Booth was rated as a 5-star cornerback out of Archer, Georgia.

He was ranked the No. 16 overall draft prospect by CBS Sports and the No. 27 overall draft prospect by ESPN (No. 4 CB).

Booth slipping out of the first round Thursday ended a three-year streak of top-32 Clemson picks and it was only the second time since 2013 that the Tigers didn't have a first-round NFL draft selection. He is the lowest first Clemson draft selection since Dorian O'Daniel went 100th overall to Kansas City in 2018.

Vikings add to the secondary by drafting CB Andrew Booth with the 42nd pick! pic.twitter.com/Ha8sko7oqn — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 30, 2022

New Vikings CB Andrew Booth on his play at Clemson last season: "I'm more healthy than the guy who is on tape. Ten times better than the cat on tape." — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) April 30, 2022

New Vikings CB Andrew Booth on slipping in the draft due to injury concerns: "From the team’s perspective I understood. I didn’t do the pro day or combine so I made it hard for everybody to love me." — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) April 30, 2022

Andrew Booth Jr.: "I feel the best I've felt in a long time"



Said he was "hard to love" for teams because of his health issues and the fact that he didn't do the Combine. Believes he can be better than the tape when he was playing banged up — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) April 30, 2022

The Vikings traded up to 42, and are taking Clemson CB Andrew Booth. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 29, 2022

.@andrewbooth21's draft party went crazy when he found out he was going to the @Vikings ??? (via @ClemsonFB) pic.twitter.com/hnH8CfuBoJ — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022

RD 2 | PK 42 - Vikings: Andrew Booth Jr. CB, Clemson



Booth checks every box when it comes to the numbers as the only CB in this year's class with an 80-80-80 production, athleticism, overall score. The four CB to qualify from the 2021 class? Horn, Surtain II, Newsome, Samuel Jr. pic.twitter.com/lhUTI3d4R7 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 30, 2022

The @Vikings just revamped there whole secondary with two picks. Andrew Booth has unreal acceleration to break on the ball or just to come down hill and crush a wr on a screen. Love the pick! No question a top 5 corner in the draft for me. Cine and Booth give vikes attitude — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 30, 2022

An extremely football press conference with Ryan Grigson on Andrew Booth. Said he is a guy who "competes rep after rep" — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) April 30, 2022

You think No. 5 would be excited to know his name would be called on draft night? pic.twitter.com/l9iHVVunDt — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2022

Been staring at this photo for five mins?? pic.twitter.com/FHLsG439f0 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2022