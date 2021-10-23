Clemson WR will miss remainder of season
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Oct 23, Sat 20:02
Ladson will miss the rest of the 2021 season
'WRU' is a walking wounded group in 2021.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared some tough news on the offensive side as he confirmed during his post-game press conference that receiver Frank Ladson had season-ending groin surgery Thursday.

For the season, Ladson had four catches for 19 yards.

Swinney hopes that receivers Joseph Ngata (Covid) and E.J. Williams (knee) will be back next week against Florida State.

In other injury news, Swinney shared that tight end Braden Galloway (separated shoulder) and offensive guard Matt Bockhorst (tore ACL) also likely suffered season-ending injuries.

