Clemson WR wants to delay thumb surgery

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

On Saturday night, Clemson sophomore receiver E.J. Williams suffered a thumb injury during the 10-3 loss against Georgia.

Swinney shared on Sunday that he will need surgery on his thumb and would probably be out four to six weeks.

Fast-forward to Tuesday; Swinney shared during his weekly press conference that Williams thinks he can play despite the injury.

"EJ (Williams) really wants to try to play and see if he can do it. He is going to have surgery (ligament). He thinks he can play. We will see how he practices today and tomorrow...They have a plan on how they will tape him up."

If he can play with the injury, Clemson will schedule Williams' surgery after the season.

Williams had 24 catches for 306 yards (fifth on the team) and two touchdowns last season.

As a high school senior, he had 44 receptions for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns.