Clemson WR wants to delay thumb surgery
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Sep 7, Tue 11:18
Williams wants to play despite the thumb injury
Williams wants to play despite the thumb injury

On Saturday night, Clemson sophomore receiver E.J. Williams suffered a thumb injury during the 10-3 loss against Georgia.

Swinney shared on Sunday that he will need surgery on his thumb and would probably be out four to six weeks.

Fast-forward to Tuesday; Swinney shared during his weekly press conference that Williams thinks he can play despite the injury.

"EJ (Williams) really wants to try to play and see if he can do it. He is going to have surgery (ligament). He thinks he can play. We will see how he practices today and tomorrow...They have a plan on how they will tape him up."

If he can play with the injury, Clemson will schedule Williams' surgery after the season.

Williams had 24 catches for 306 yards (fifth on the team) and two touchdowns last season.

As a high school senior, he had 44 receptions for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson women's soccer tops Gamecocks in rivalry match
Clemson women's soccer tops Gamecocks in rivalry match
CFB lead analyst: "Clemson fans, you need to relax"
CFB lead analyst: "Clemson fans, you need to relax"
2021 First Friday Parade information
2021 First Friday Parade information
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's post-practice Clemson update
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's post-practice Clemson update
Post your comments!
Read all 14 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest