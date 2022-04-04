Breaking: Clemson WR suffered major knee injury in practice

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson freshman wide receiver Adam Randall suffered a torn ACL in his knee during practice last week, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney confirmed on Monday.

“Adam sustained a knee injury in practice on Friday,” Swinney said in a statement Monday. “He is expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL later this week, after which time I know he will begin attacking his rehab. Adam has had a tremendous spring, and we look forward to having him back on the field once he has returned to full health.”

The former four-star prospect out of Myrtle Beach was lauded as one of the stars out of spring practice.