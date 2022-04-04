|
Breaking: Clemson WR suffered major knee injury in practice
|2022 Apr 4, Mon 15:09-
Clemson freshman wide receiver Adam Randall suffered a torn ACL in his knee during practice last week, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney confirmed on Monday.
“Adam sustained a knee injury in practice on Friday,” Swinney said in a statement Monday. “He is expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL later this week, after which time I know he will begin attacking his rehab. Adam has had a tremendous spring, and we look forward to having him back on the field once he has returned to full health.”
The former four-star prospect out of Myrtle Beach was lauded as one of the stars out of spring practice.
