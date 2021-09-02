Clemson WR out for several weeks
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Sep 2, Thu 15:25
Spector is a speedy slot receiver with good route-running
The 'WRU' depth has taken a hit.

Clemson redshirt sophomore receiver Brannon Spector announced on social media Thursday that he contracted COVID-19 in the spring and since has had some respiratory issues that will keep him out until later this season.

“After getting COVID in the spring, I’ve been facing some respiratory challenges that have kept me from being where I want to be athletically,” Spector wrote. “Though I hate that I can’t be out there with my teammates this Saturday, I’m working with the trainers and doctors to do everything I can to return later this season. I continue to make daily improvements with my conditioning and will continue to work my hardest to return as soon as possible.

“I’m thankful to the entire Clemson staff, my teammates, friends and family for all their support as I fight my way back onto the field. I look forward to cheering on my team and being the best teammate I can until the time comes when I can fight alongside them on the field again. GO TIGERS.”

Coming into the 2021 season, Spector has 19 career catches for 152 yards and two rushes for 21 yards over 14 games (1 start).

TigerNet would like to wish Spector a full and speedy recovery from this health issue.

