Clemson WR named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Tallahassee, FL – The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, has released the 2021 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.

The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted. For a list of voters, please see BiletnikoffAward.com/voters.

Receivers are frequently added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Actual, not potential, performance is the basis for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

The Biletnikoff Award candidate eligibility and voting criteria, transparently explicit and detailed, are available for review at BiletnikoffAward.com/criteria.

The correlation between Biletnikoff Award winners and stardom in the National Football League is nearly uniformly consistent. Past Biletnikoff Award winners include Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Michael Crabtree, Amari Cooper, the late Terry Glenn, and Larry Fitzgerald.

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman Roger Champion, keynoter and college hall of famer and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, and college and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The banquet was hailed by 2014 keynote speaker Dick Vermeil, as well as by 2013 keynoter Larry Csonka, as “the best banquet in college sports.”

The banquet has featured distinguished keynoters of profound character and accomplishments including the late Bart Starr, Dick Vermeil, the late Floyd Little, Larry Csonka, Steve Largent, Mike Ditka, the late Don Shula, Dan Reeves, Archie Manning, Ron Jaworski, Gene Stallings, Bob Griese, Bill Curry, Bobby Bowden, Jim Kelly, Jerry Kramer, Joe Theismann, Dan Fouts, Chad Hennings, and Aaron Taylor.

The TQC Foundation’s charitable mission is the provision of college and vocational scholarships to North Florida high school seniors who have overcome significant barriers to achieve at the highest academic and extracurricular levels. Participation in sports is not a requirement. The Foundation has provided many millions of dollars for several hundreds of scholarships and related benefits through 2020.

The name Biletnikoff is synonymous with the term receiver. Fred Biletnikoff, a member of the pro and college football halls of fame, was a consensus All-America receiver at Florida State University, and an All-Pro receiver for the Oakland Raiders. He caught 589 passes for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns in his 14-year Raiders career from 1965 through 1978. Fred was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XI.

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List

(Other receivers will be added as their season performances dictate)

Jordan Addison, Pitt

Calvin Austin III, Memphis

David Bell, Purdue

Ronnie Bell, Michigan

Max Borghi, Washington State

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Elijah Cooks, Nevada

Jacob Cowing, UTEP

Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Emeka Emezie, NC State

Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Zakhari Franklin, UTSA

Ty Fryfogle, Indiana

Kaylon Geiger, Texas Tech

Justin Hall, Ball State

Mike Harley, Miami

Taj Harris, Syracuse

Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Johnny Johnson III, Oregon

Billy Kemp IV, Virginia

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Drake London, USC

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Bo Melton, Rutgers

John Metchie III, Alabama

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Sam Pinckney, Georgia State

Rashee Rice, SMU

Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest

Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU

Jaylon Robinson, UCF

Gunner Romney, BYU

Justyn Ross, Clemson

Bradley Rozner, Rice

Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Keylon Stokes, Tulsa

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Cole Turner, Nevada

Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

Tahj Washington, USC

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Michael Wilson, Stanford

Mike Woods, Oklahoma

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M