Clemson well represented in new Coalition Academy

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and athletic director Dan Radakovich, as well as former Tigers QB and current Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons, are participating in the first Coalition Academy, a mentorship program pairing influential athletic directors with minority football coaches.

The Coalition Academy, as part of the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC), aims to aid in preparing, promoting, and producing minority coaches at all levels of competition given inequities that minority coaches can experience. The NCMFC says it wants the best candidates selected regardless of color, race, or sexuality.

Spearheaded by NCMFC Board Member and UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, and supported by Founder and Maryland head coach Michael Locksley, this year-long program ties together mentorship, networking, and leadership training to help prepare the next generation of minority head coaches. The first meeting of coaches and ADs was Thursday.

"As part of our efforts to provide comprehensive educational opportunities and networking to minority coaches, the Academy allows our participants to build upon their on-field experiences with the off-field information necessary as they advance," Reed-Francois said in a news release. "In the end, as in many professions, relationships and advocacy matter. The Academy will hopefully foster lifelong relationships between coaches and decision-makers. The Academy will provide minority coaches with one more tool in their belt as they seek to advance their careers and we are grateful to the mentors and to the coaches for their willingness to move college athletics forward."

The goal of this program is two-fold. First, the Academy is working to counteract the narrative that there is a lack of qualified minority coaches to fill available positions. Second, the Academy says it is helping bring parity to the hiring process in college football.

Other football coaches involved are Houston Texans QB coach Pep Hamilton, Philadelphia Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson, Tennessee RB coach Jerry Mack, Miami DB coach Travaris Robinson, Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, FIU defensive coordinator Everett Withers. Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, Nevada head coach Jay Norvell, UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo and Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

The other ADs are Barry Alvarez (Wisconsin), Whit Babcock (Virginia Tech), Greg Byrne (Alabama), Jennifer Cohen (Washington), Pat Chun (Washington State), Jeremiah Donati (TCU), Candice Lee (Vanderbilt), Bernard Muir (Stanford), Jack Swarbrick (Notre Dame), Desiree Reed-Francois (UNLV), Kevin White (Duke) and Debbie Yow (Emeritus, NC State).