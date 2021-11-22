Clemson vs. South Carolina depth charts

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson and South Carolina renew their Palmetto State rivalry this weekend in Columbia.

The Tigers (8-3) and Gamecocks (6-5) are set for a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on SEC Network, as Clemson seeks a seventh-consecutive win over South Carolina.

Clemson has won four games in a row, while South Carolina has gone 5-1 at home this season.

The Tigers are currently an 11.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks.

See how the teams size-up on the depth chart below with this week's practice just getting underway for the Tigers: