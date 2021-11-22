Clemson vs. South Carolina depth charts
Andrew Booth returned from sitting out the previous week to break up two passes and pick another one off against Wake.
Clemson and South Carolina renew their Palmetto State rivalry this weekend in Columbia.

The Tigers (8-3) and Gamecocks (6-5) are set for a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on SEC Network, as Clemson seeks a seventh-consecutive win over South Carolina.

Clemson has won four games in a row, while South Carolina has gone 5-1 at home this season.

The Tigers are currently an 11.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks.

See how the teams size-up on the depth chart below with this week's practice just getting underway for the Tigers:


WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice update in South Carolina week
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-South Carolina projections
WATCH: James Skalski emotional after being asked about his dad
BC football team hit with flu outbreak before Wake Forest game
