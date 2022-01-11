Clemson vaults up final AP Top 25 rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson moved up five spots in the final Associated Press Top 25 rankings after a 10-3 finish.

The Tigers were ranked No. 14 in the final AP Top 25 early Tuesday morning.

Clemson’s last finish outside of the top-10 was in 2014, where it also went 10-3 and ranked No. 15 in both the final AP and Coaches polls. The Tigers have finished inside the top-15 now each season since 2012 after not posting a top-15 final AP ranking since 1990 previously.

Clemson won eight out of nine down the stretch, and after dropping to 4-3 at Pitt, the Tigers went on to win six in a row – capped by the 20-13 victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Clemson returned to the AP rankings down the stretch after a school-best 107-straight appearances in the poll were snapped in early October.

With Georgia's win Monday night over Alabama, Clemson has now either faced the eventual national champion or won it all in all but one season since 2015 (2020 Alabama).

Pittsburgh paced the ACC with a No. 13 ranking, with Wake Forest (15) and NC State (20) also in the final poll.

Final AP Top 25

RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS

1 Georgia (14-1) 3 1,525 (61)

2 Alabama (13-2) 1 1,464

3 Michigan (12-2) 2 1,361

4 Cincinnati (13-1) 4 1,349

5 Baylor (12-2) 6 1,259

6 Ohio State (11-2) 7 1,247

7 Oklahoma State (12-2) 9 1,177

8 Notre Dame (11-2) 5 1,039

9 Michigan State (11-2) 11 1,026

10 Oklahoma (11-2) 14 966

11 Ole Miss (10-3) 8 926

12 Utah (10-4) 10 851

13 Pittsburgh (11-3) 13 741

14 Clemson (10-3) 19 538

15 Wake Forest (11-3) 20 533

16 Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1) 16 517

17 Houston (12-2) 21 513

18 Kentucky (10-3) 25 446

19 Brigham Young (10-3) 12 435

20 North Carolina State (9-3) 18 382

21 Arkansas (9-4) 22 371

22 Oregon (10-4) 15 364

23 Iowa (10-4) 17 171

24 Utah State (11-3) 163

25 San Diego State (12-2) 137

Others receiving votes:

Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno State 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1