Clemson tumbles in latest AP Poll

by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, September 26, 2021, 2:13 PM
The latest AP Poll is out on Sunday afternoon and Clemson fell 16 spots to No. 25 after the 27-21 double-overtime road loss to North Carolina State on Saturday.

Clemson is not in the Top 10 for the first time in 97 polls and it is their lowest AP ranking since 2014.

The Wolfpack enters the Top 25 poll at No. 23.

In-state Coastal Carolina is the highest-ranked team in the state at No. 16.

Full AP Poll:

1. Alabama

2. UGA

3. Oregon

4. PSU

5. Iowa

6. OU

7. Cincy

8. Arkansas

9. ND

10. UF

11. OSU

12. Ole Miss

13. BYU

14. Michigan

15. TA&M

16. Coastal

17. Mich State

18. Fresno State

19. OKST

20. UCLA

21. Baylor

22. Auburn

23. NC State

24. Wake Forest

25. Clemson

Others receiving votes:

Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1

