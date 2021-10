Clemson travel roster, players out announced for Pitt

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson announced its players who traveled and who are out for the Pitt game coming up at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN).

Two notable names back on the travel roster are defensive tackle Tyler Davis (biceps) and running back Will Shipley (leg).

Here's who are listed as out: RB Michel Dukes, WR Frank Ladson Jr., WR Joseph Ngata, LB Jake Venables, WR E.J. Williams.

Clemson’s travel roster for the contest is attached below: