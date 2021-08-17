Clemson temporarily requires masks in University facilities at semester start
by - 2021 Aug 17, Tue 20:09
Clemson temporarily requires masks in University facilities at semester start

Following the South Carolina Supreme Court decision announced earlier today which permits higher education institutions to require a universal mask mandate, Clemson will require masks in all of its statewide buildings including classrooms, instructional facilities, offices, labs, and residential and dining halls except while eating or in private spaces. The requirement is effective immediately for a period of three weeks.

This three-week period coincides with the greatest risk predicted by our public health team’s modeling of the disease. Masks were shown in our models to have a significant impact on curbing the spread of the virus and correspondingly enhances our ability to stay in person.

The University continues to evaluate all public health data as it mitigates the prevalence of COVID-19 while maximizing opportunities to continue in-person classes.

Additional details will be available on Clemson’s COVID website beginning tomorrow.

