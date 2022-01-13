Clemson student-athletes record seventh straight semester greater than 3.0 GPA

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson University student-athletes earned a 3.19 cumulative GPA in the Fall 2021 semester, the seventh consecutive semester greater than 3.0, and the third-highest ever. A remarkable 310 student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better. Fifteen of 17 programs earned a cumulative 3.0 or better, with men’s tennis (3.65) and women’s soccer (3.60) leading the way.

The 2021 NCAA Champion men’s soccer program tallied a 3.33, its 15th consecutive semester above a 3.0 and fifth-best on record (since 1987). Football’s 2.99 matched its best mark in the fall, equaling the Fall 2020 team, and had a team-record 84 student-athletes at 3.0 or better. Women’s soccer’s 3.60 is a program record, and extended its department-best streak of 43 consecutive semesters above a 3.0, doing so while earning a bid in the NCAA Tournament.

Men’s track (3.04) and softball (3.48) also set new marks. Rowing had its 24th consecutive semester above a 3.0, and has registered a 3.0 or better in 46-of-47 semesters since joining in Fall 1998, while women’s golf has been above a 3.0 in all 17 semesters since starting in 2013.

Clemson’s department-wide graduation success rate (GSR) also hit a record of 95 percent in the most recent release.

GPA Breakdown by Sport

Overall – 3.19

Baseball – 2.99

Men’s Basketball – 3.14

Football – 2.99

Men’s Golf – 3.22

Men’s Soccer – 3.33

Men’s Tennis – 3.65

Men’s Track and Field – 3.04

Women’s Basketball – 3.29

Softball – 3.48

Rowing – 3.09

Women’s Golf – 3.36

Women’s Soccer – 3.60

Women’s Tennis – 3.45

Women’s Track and Field – 3.20

Volleyball – 3.13