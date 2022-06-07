Clemson student-athletes record impressive spring GPA

by - 2022 Jun 7, Tue 17:00

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson University student-athletes earned a 3.20 cumulative GPA in the Spring 2022 semester, the eighth consecutive semester greater than 3.0, and the second-highest on record. This is the first semester in which the cumulative GPA includes graduate student-athletes.

Overall Academic Notes:

Clemson’s 411 undergraduate student-athletes earned a 3.18, and 38 graduate students earned a 3.52.

321 student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better, and 73 individuals earned a 4.0.

Twelve of fifteen programs earned a cumulative 3.0 or better, with seven women’s programs earning marks of 3.30 or higher.

Team Academic Notes:

Women’s soccer registered their 43rd-consecutive semester above a 3.0, the longest streak in the department, and led all programs with a team-record 3.65 GPA.

Softball earned a 3.38 GPA combined (grad and undergrad) while advancing to an NCAA Super Regional.

Every member of the volleyball program earned a 3.0 or better, while men’s golf, women’s soccer and women’s tennis each had more than 90% of their student-athletes at 3.0 or better.

Men’s Golf set a program record with a 3.47 GPA among undergraduate students (3.36 overall).

The men’s soccer program had a 3.28 GPA the semester after winning the National Championship, and have 16 consecutive semesters at 3.0 or higher

The football team set a 3.11 combined mark, the highest in program history, and had 81 student-athletes earn a 3.0 or better.

Women’s golf recorded a 3.3 GPA, hitting at least a 3.0 mark in all 18 seasons since joining in Fall 2013.

Rowing had its 25th consecutive semester above a 3.0, and has registered a 3.0 or better in 47-of-48 semesters since joining in Fall 1998.

Clemson student-athletes have had a Graduation Success Rate at 91 percent or higher for seven straight cohorts, including a program-record 95 percent in the 2021 release.

GPA Breakdown by Sport

Overall – 3.20 (Including Graduate Students)

Baseball – 2.98

Men’s Basketball – 3.07

Football – 3.11

Men’s Golf – 3.36

Men’s Soccer – 3.28

Men’s Tennis – 3.41

Men’s Track and Field – 2.90

Women’s Basketball – 2.93

Softball – 3.38

Rowing – 3.37

Women’s Golf – 3.3

Women’s Soccer – 3.65

Women’s Tennis – 3.44

Women’s Track and Field – 3.17

Volleyball – 3.5

