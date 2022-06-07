|
Clemson student-athletes record impressive spring GPA
|2022 Jun 7, Tue 17:00-
CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson University student-athletes earned a 3.20 cumulative GPA in the Spring 2022 semester, the eighth consecutive semester greater than 3.0, and the second-highest on record. This is the first semester in which the cumulative GPA includes graduate student-athletes.
Overall Academic Notes:
Clemson’s 411 undergraduate student-athletes earned a 3.18, and 38 graduate students earned a 3.52.
321 student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better, and 73 individuals earned a 4.0.
Twelve of fifteen programs earned a cumulative 3.0 or better, with seven women’s programs earning marks of 3.30 or higher.
Team Academic Notes:
Women’s soccer registered their 43rd-consecutive semester above a 3.0, the longest streak in the department, and led all programs with a team-record 3.65 GPA.
Softball earned a 3.38 GPA combined (grad and undergrad) while advancing to an NCAA Super Regional.
Every member of the volleyball program earned a 3.0 or better, while men’s golf, women’s soccer and women’s tennis each had more than 90% of their student-athletes at 3.0 or better.
Men’s Golf set a program record with a 3.47 GPA among undergraduate students (3.36 overall).
The men’s soccer program had a 3.28 GPA the semester after winning the National Championship, and have 16 consecutive semesters at 3.0 or higher
The football team set a 3.11 combined mark, the highest in program history, and had 81 student-athletes earn a 3.0 or better.
Women’s golf recorded a 3.3 GPA, hitting at least a 3.0 mark in all 18 seasons since joining in Fall 2013.
Rowing had its 25th consecutive semester above a 3.0, and has registered a 3.0 or better in 47-of-48 semesters since joining in Fall 1998.
Clemson student-athletes have had a Graduation Success Rate at 91 percent or higher for seven straight cohorts, including a program-record 95 percent in the 2021 release.
GPA Breakdown by Sport
Overall – 3.20 (Including Graduate Students)
Baseball – 2.98
Men’s Basketball – 3.07
Football – 3.11
Men’s Golf – 3.36
Men’s Soccer – 3.28
Men’s Tennis – 3.41
Men’s Track and Field – 2.90
Women’s Basketball – 2.93
Softball – 3.38
Rowing – 3.37
Women’s Golf – 3.3
Women’s Soccer – 3.65
Women’s Tennis – 3.44
Women’s Track and Field – 3.17
Volleyball – 3.5