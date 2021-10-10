Clemson stays in latest Coaches Poll

Clemson stayed in the top-25 in at least one poll this week.

The Tigers (3-2, 2-1 ACC) are ranked No. 25 in the Coaches Poll, dropping four spots, where Georgia moved to No. 1 (64 first-place votes) ahead of Iowa (1), Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Alabama.

Alabama had commanded 63 of the 65 first-place votes last week before falling at unranked Texas A&M, 41-38. The Crimson Tide loss was one of two defeats for top-4 teams (Penn State losing at Iowa, 23-20), three top-10 teams dropping a game (BYU lost at Boise State, 26-17) and four total ranked teams going down (Arkansas lost at Ole Miss, 52-51).

Wake Forest paces the ACC at No. 16 and NC State is also ranked, at No. 21.

Clemson returns to action after the bye week this Friday at Syracuse (3-3, 0-2) for a 7 p.m. broadcast start (ESPN).

Coaches Poll

Rnk Team Record Points 1st votes

1 Georgia 6-0 1624 64

2 Iowa 6-0 1537

3 Oklahoma 6-0 1452

4 Cincinnati 5-0 1418

5 Alabama 5-1 1363

6 Ohio State 5-1 1254

7 Michigan 6-0 1237

8 Penn State 5-1 1124

9 Michigan State 6-0 1064

10 Oregon 4-1 1004

11 Kentucky 6-0 994

12 Oklahoma State 5-0 910

13 Notre Dame 5-1 817

14 Mississippi 4-1 741

15 Coastal Carolina 6-0 708

16 Wake Forest 6-0 580

17 Florida 4-2 543

18 Texas A&M 4-2 396

19 Arkansas 4-2 386

20 Brigham Young 5-1 342

21 NC State 4-1 321

22 Arizona State 5-1 294

23 Southern Methodist 6-0 269

24 San Diego State 5-0 156

25 Clemson 3-2 155

Dropped out: No. 19 Auburn; No. 23 Texas.

Others rec. votes: Auburn 98; Baylor 91; Texas 74; Pittsburgh 36; Texas-San Antonio 30; Mississippi State 18; Iowa State 18; Appalachian State 18; Boston College 11; Air Force 9; Tennessee 8; Liberty 8; Nevada 7; UL Lafayette 3; Houston 3; Fresno State 3; UCLA 1.