Breaking: Clemson starting OL retires from football

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Tough news for the 2022 Clemson football team.

Clemson redshirt junior center Hunter Rayburn is done playing football because of neck issues, TigerNet has confirmed.

Rayburn will now help out the football team as a student coach after being medically disqualified with the neck/stinger issues, according to a Clemson spokesman.

He played 603 career snaps over 19 games with six starts, including the last five games of the season.

If he were healthy, Rayburn would have likely been a starter this upcoming season.