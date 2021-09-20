Clemson starting DT out for 7-8 weeks after suffering injury

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson junior defensive tackle Tyler Davis will be out for several games coming up, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said on his call-in show Monday.

"He's going to be out for seven or eight weeks," Swinney said. "He played the entire game...He played all the way to the last play...and after the game, he finds out that the bicep tendon is torn off."

Swinney said they will do surgery on Tuesday.

Davis missed the opener against Georgia while in COVID-19 protocol, but he played in the last two games, including leading defensive tackles in snaps last week against Georgia Tech (51 snaps/seven tackles).

Davis was named first-team All-ACC preseason and has 22 career starts.