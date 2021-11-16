Clemson standout receiver to miss several weeks with injury, surgery likely

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference and shared that receiver Justyn Ross will miss Saturday's game with a foot injury.

"We don't have a single senior starting for us with Ross out," Swinney said about the offense.

Swinney said that Ross will likely have surgery on his foot (screw inserted in his foot) on Thursday. The plan could change depending on how Ross feels tomorrow.

"One of the greatest blessings of my life was being able to watch Justyn Ross play football for the last 10 games."

Swinney added, "If that's the last play (from Ross at Clemson), I'm thankful."

During Sunday's media teleconference, Swinney said that Ross has been dealing with a stress fracture all season.

"It's more of his foot, I thought it was his leg, but it was more of his foot," Swinney said about Ross' injury. "He's been pretty amazing. Justyn has played with a very small stress fracture all year long in his foot and hasn't missed a beat. It's not really been bothering him but he rolled his ankle on his other foot last week, and that was what we had to kind of get him ready for this week, but he just planted it wrong. So it's something that he's been battling all year long since day one, since before Georgia, he's been battling this."

Ross had three early catches for 40 yards before going down with the injury against UConn and was seen on the sidelines with a boot on his left foot and walking with crutches.

For the season, Ross has 46 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns.