Clemson standout receiver to miss several weeks with injury, surgery likely
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Nov 16, Tue 12:21
Ross has been a warrior all season dealing with injuries
Ross has been a warrior all season dealing with injuries

Not ideal news for 'WRU' as they face a talented Demon Deacons squad.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference and shared that receiver Justyn Ross will miss Saturday's game with a foot injury.

"We don't have a single senior starting for us with Ross out," Swinney said about the offense.

Swinney said that Ross will likely have surgery on his foot (screw inserted in his foot) on Thursday. The plan could change depending on how Ross feels tomorrow.

"One of the greatest blessings of my life was being able to watch Justyn Ross play football for the last 10 games."

Swinney added, "If that's the last play (from Ross at Clemson), I'm thankful."

During Sunday's media teleconference, Swinney said that Ross has been dealing with a stress fracture all season.

"It's more of his foot, I thought it was his leg, but it was more of his foot," Swinney said about Ross' injury. "He's been pretty amazing. Justyn has played with a very small stress fracture all year long in his foot and hasn't missed a beat. It's not really been bothering him but he rolled his ankle on his other foot last week, and that was what we had to kind of get him ready for this week, but he just planted it wrong. So it's something that he's been battling all year long since day one, since before Georgia, he's been battling this."

Ross had three early catches for 40 yards before going down with the injury against UConn and was seen on the sidelines with a boot on his left foot and walking with crutches.

For the season, Ross has 46 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson begins Charleston Classic action versus Temple
Clemson begins Charleston Classic action versus Temple
WATCH: Swinney on Justyn Ross preparing for NFL, latest on injuries
WATCH: Swinney on Justyn Ross preparing for NFL, latest on injuries
4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
Swinney reveals Justyn Ross' NFL decision
Swinney reveals Justyn Ross' NFL decision
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 23) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson standout receiver out against Wake Forest
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson standout receiver out against Wake Forest
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson standout receiver out against Wake Forest
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson standout receiver out against Wake Forest
 ColumbiaTiger66
spacer Also, if we knew he was injured...
 gotigers37®
spacer Hate to say it, but knew this was coming.
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson standout receiver out against Wake Forest
 HumbleServant®
spacer He probably gone...
 GSCtiger®
spacer That would be a huge mistake on his part***
 CM Shack
spacer Re: That would be a huge mistake on his part***
 LOYALTIGER
spacer Re: That would be a huge mistake on his part***
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: That would be a huge mistake on his part***
 wewillROCKyou
spacer Re: That would be a huge mistake on his part***
 Clemson_country89®
spacer Re: He probably gone...
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson standout receiver out against Wake Forest
 Thecatch2
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson standout receiver out against Wake Forest
 Thecatch2
spacer Get healthy JR, you shouldn't have been playing anyway
 CM Shack
spacer I’m confused why he wasn’t on the sideline during this game?
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Thanks J. Ross
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson standout receiver out against Wake Forest
 kmitta
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson standout receiver out against Wake Forest
 kmitta
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson standout receiver out against Wake Forest
 4TheTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson standout receiver out against Wake Forest
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson standout receiver out against Wake Forest
 CU1976
Read all 23 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest