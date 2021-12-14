Clemson standout kicker returning next season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Good news for the Clemson football team in 2022.

One of Clemson's biggest weapons offensively is kicker BT Potter and he will be returning next season.

"Not ready for my time in Clemson to be over just yet! Let's do it one more time," BT Potter tweeted on Tuesday.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was excited to hear that his talented kicker will be back in 2022.

"BT is coming back," he shared to the media Tuesday. "How about that?.. He did come tell me yesterday. That's pretty cool to have as good of a kicker as we have had come through here come back. He's 20-20 in his last 20 on the road. He had that one game; otherwise, I think he would have a chance to win the Groza. I really do. That's pretty special to be able to get a guy like him coming back. What a weapon he is."

For the season, Potter is 19-for-23 on field goals with a long of 50 yards and perfect on extra points, going 36-for-36.