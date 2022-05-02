Clemson special teams duo gets NFL minicamp invites

Two Tigers off of the special teams unit will get their NFL shot coming up.

Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported on Monday that punter Will Spiers received a Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp invite and long snapper Jack Maddox is headed to the New York Giants rookie minicamp.

Spiers was an original walk-on who earned a scholarship en route to becoming a five-year starter at punter. He started 69 games, a Clemson and modern FBS record.

He averaged 41.4 yards (fifth in school history) on 292 career punts, finishing with 108 punts downed inside the 20, 17 touchbacks and 59 punts of 50-plus yards. He posted career net average of 39.4 yards per punt. He also departed with school records for career punts (292), career punts of 50-plus yards (59), career punts downed inside the 20 (108) and total punting yards (12,095).

He holds three of the top six seasons on record in net punting average by a Clemson punter at the end of his career. He joined Christian Wilkins and Dalton Freeman as only the third Clemson player ever to earn four career All-ACC Academic Team selections.

Maddox was an original walk-on awarded a scholarship for his final two seasons. He snapped in 36 career games from 2017-21, including 25 games as Clemson’s starting long snapper from 2020-21 and did not have an errant or mishandled snap in his entire career.

Clemson pulls off a fake punt with a dime from punter Will Spiers and a great catch by Davis Allen.#CLEMvsSYR pic.twitter.com/IJ3UMmoCmQ — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 16, 2021