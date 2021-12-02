Clemson sets graduation success rate record

Clemson Athletics earned a department record 95 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the 2011-14 cohort in data released by the NCAA on Thursday. It’s the eighth consecutive cohort in which Clemson’s department-wide GSR was at 91 percent or higher.

“The most important thing our student-athletes can do is graduate, and they have done so at an incredible level,” said Dan Radakovich, Director of Athletics. “To be above 91 percent for eight years, and at 95 percent in this data release, is a remarkable accomplishment by our student-athletes, the staff at the Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center and our coaches.”

Among public institutions, Clemson’s department rate was tied for first in the ACC and third in the Power Five, just one percentage point behind the national public leaders. A Clemson-record eight programs earned perfect 100 percent scores for the cohort – baseball, men’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s golf, rowing, women’s soccer, women’s tennis and volleyball. Volleyball maintained its streak of 17 consecutive cohorts at 100 percent, while women’s tennis (12), men’s golf (6), baseball (5), men’s basketball (4) and women’s golf (3) also have active streaks at 100 percent.

Football’s cohort, which encompasses student-athletes from the 2016 and 2018 National Championship teams, set a program record (88), the ninth Clemson program to set or tie a record this cohort.

Overall Department Rate: 95

Women’s Sports

Basketball: 91

Cross Country/Track: 97

Rowing: 100*

Golf: 100*

Soccer: 100*

Tennis: 100*

Volleyball : 100*

Men’s Sports

Baseball: 100*

Basketball: 100*

Cross Country/Track: 88

Football: 88*

Golf: 100*

Soccer: 94

Tennis: 91