|
Clemson sees move up in final regular season polls
|Sunday, December 5, 2021, 11:58 AM-
Clemson moved up three spots in the final Associated Press top-25 of the regular season on Sunday.
After a nearly two-month drought in that ranking, Clemson returned to the top-25 there last week at No. 22 and saw a move up to No. 19 after championship Saturday.
Alabama is the new No. 1 after downing Georgia in impressive fashion Saturday. The full top-4 is Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati.
ACC champ Pitt is No. 13, with NC State one spot ahead of Clemson and Wake Forest one spot behind.
Clemson also moved up two spots in the Coaches Poll Sunday, to No. 22.
AP Top 25
1-Alabama (50 first-place votes)
2-Michigan (9)
3-Georgia
4-Cincinnati (3)
5-Notre Dame
6-Baylor
7-Ohio St
8-Ole Miss
9-Okla St
10-Utah
11-Mich St
12-BYU
13-Pitt
14-OU
15-Oregon
16-Louisiana
17-Iowa
18-NC St
19-Clemson
20-Wake
21-Houston
22-Arkansas
23-A&M
24-UTSA
25-Kentucky
Coaches Poll
1 Alabama 12-1 1540 54
2 Michigan 12-1 1474 5
3 Georgia 12-1 1420
4 Cincinnati 13-0 1392 3
5 Notre Dame 11-1 1266
6 Baylor 11-2 1204
7 Ohio State 10-2 1170
8 Mississippi 10-2 1134
9 Oklahoma State 11-2 1036
10 Michigan State 10-2 903
11 Utah 10-3 893
12 Pittsburgh 11-2 886
13 Oklahoma 10-2 853
14 Brigham Young 10-2 792
15 Oregon 10-3 589
16 Iowa 10-3 561
17 UL Lafayette 12-1 444
18 NC State 9-3 436
19 Wake Forest 10-3 389
20 Kentucky 9-3 327
21 Houston 11-2 315
22 Clemson 9-3 252
23 Texas A&M 8-4 239
24 Arkansas 8-4 185
25 Texas-San Antonio 12-1 146
Dropped out: No. 19 San Diego State.
Others rec. votes: Wisconsin 105; Utah State 85; San Diego State 62; Minnesota 17; Air Force 15; Penn State 5; Fresno State 5; UCLA 3; Mississippi State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Appalachian State 2; Purdue 1.