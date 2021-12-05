Clemson sees move up in final regular season polls

Clemson moved up three spots in the final Associated Press top-25 of the regular season on Sunday.

After a nearly two-month drought in that ranking, Clemson returned to the top-25 there last week at No. 22 and saw a move up to No. 19 after championship Saturday.

Alabama is the new No. 1 after downing Georgia in impressive fashion Saturday. The full top-4 is Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati.

ACC champ Pitt is No. 13, with NC State one spot ahead of Clemson and Wake Forest one spot behind.

Clemson also moved up two spots in the Coaches Poll Sunday, to No. 22.

AP Top 25

1-Alabama (50 first-place votes)

2-Michigan (9)

3-Georgia

4-Cincinnati (3)

5-Notre Dame

6-Baylor

7-Ohio St

8-Ole Miss

9-Okla St

10-Utah

11-Mich St

12-BYU

13-Pitt

14-OU

15-Oregon

16-Louisiana

17-Iowa

18-NC St

19-Clemson

20-Wake

21-Houston

22-Arkansas

23-A&M

24-UTSA

25-Kentucky

Coaches Poll

1 Alabama 12-1 1540 54

2 Michigan 12-1 1474 5

3 Georgia 12-1 1420

4 Cincinnati 13-0 1392 3

5 Notre Dame 11-1 1266

6 Baylor 11-2 1204

7 Ohio State 10-2 1170

8 Mississippi 10-2 1134

9 Oklahoma State 11-2 1036

10 Michigan State 10-2 903

11 Utah 10-3 893

12 Pittsburgh 11-2 886

13 Oklahoma 10-2 853

14 Brigham Young 10-2 792

15 Oregon 10-3 589

16 Iowa 10-3 561

17 UL Lafayette 12-1 444

18 NC State 9-3 436

19 Wake Forest 10-3 389

20 Kentucky 9-3 327

21 Houston 11-2 315

22 Clemson 9-3 252

23 Texas A&M 8-4 239

24 Arkansas 8-4 185

25 Texas-San Antonio 12-1 146

Dropped out: No. 19 San Diego State.

Others rec. votes: Wisconsin 105; Utah State 85; San Diego State 62; Minnesota 17; Air Force 15; Penn State 5; Fresno State 5; UCLA 3; Mississippi State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Appalachian State 2; Purdue 1.