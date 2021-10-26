Clemson safety lucky to escape after family home burns to ground

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared at the end of his Tuesday press conference that the family home of Lannden Zanders burned down to the ground Saturday night.

Zanders was asleep napping while it was on fire, but luckily the fire trucks and his fan turning off woke him up, and he was able to escape without any bodily harm.

A fire pit was the likely cause of the fire at the residence.

Swinney went on to say that the family has insurance on the property, and it really puts things into perspective for him.

TigerNet would like to give out our most heartfelt condolences to the Zanders family on this tragic event. I can't even imagine the stress that this has caused for the family.

Zanders has been dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the opener and is out for the season.

I am blessed and grateful for the God that I serve. I am also thankful for everyone that has has reached out with concerns and prayers. Storms don’t last forever ???? — Lannden Zanders (@LanndenZanders3) October 27, 2021