Clemson safety: "Being a Tiger means everything to me"
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Joseph Charleston was Clemson's first commitment in the 2019 class.
Going into his third season in the Tigers' safety group, Charleston has only embraced that decision more -- a co-starter on the 2021 preseason depth chart.
"It means everything," Charleston said of being a Clemson Tiger on a friend's podcast recently. "I was the first commit so I feel like I fell in love with Clemson right off the bat...Being a Tiger means everything to me. I've probably been committed to Clemson since I was 16. Being from Georgia, it's two hours away. I have a son so I can go back and see him often without having a hard time getting back and stuff like that.
"My family can come up to the games. They have a good relationship with parents on the team. It just worked out. I love the coaches. The fanbase is great. The city of Clemson, they love us. Every time I see a Clemson fan, it's all love. They adore us and it can't get any better than that."
Charleston tallied 55 tackles (third-most on the team) with two pass breakups in 502 snaps over 11 games (six starts) last season.
Watch more from Charleston below: