Clemson running back named to Doak Walker Watch List
|Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 10:30 AM-
DALLAS - The PwC SMU Athletic Forum released today the preseason candidates for the 2021 Doak Walker Award. The Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college running back.
The list features 2020 Doak Walker Award finalist Breece Hall from Iowa State. Last season as a sophomore, Hall led the nation in total rushing yards with 1,572 and was a first-team All-America selection. 2019 Doak Walker Award semifinalists Mohammed Ibrahim (Minnesota), Sincere McCormick (UTSA), Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M) and Kyren Williams (Notre Dame) are all among the list of preseason candidates.
University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October. The complete list of candidates is below.
Tyler Allgeier (So.), BYU
Christian Beal-Smith (Jr.), Wake Forest
Ulysses Bentley, IV (So.), SMU
Jalen Berger (Fr.), Wisconsin
Tank Bigsby (So.), Auburn
Darius Boone (Fr.), Eastern Michigan
Max Borghi (Sr.), Washington State
Kennedy Brooks (Jr.), Oklahoma
Shamari Brooks (Sr.), Tulsa
Jarek Broussard (So.), Colorado
Chase Brown (So.), Illinois
LD Brown (Sr.), Oklahoma State
Leddie Brown (Sr.), West Virginia
Noah Cain (Jr.), Penn State
Mulbah Car (Sr.), Houston
Stephen Carr (Sr.), Indiana
Cameron Carroll (So.), Tulane
Ty Chandler (Sr.), North Carolina
Destin Coates (Jr.), Georgia State
Jashaun Corbin (So.), Florida State
ReMahn Davis (Jr.), Vanderbilt
Lyn-J Dixon (Sr.), Clemson
Mataeo Durant (Sr.), Duke
Jerrion Ealy (Jr.), Ole Miss
Zach Evans (So.), TCU
Tayon Fleet-Davis (Sr.), Maryland
Alex Fontenot (Jr.), Colorado
Jahmyr Gibbs (Fr.), Georgia Tech
Tyler Goodson (Jr.), Iowa
Frank Gore, Jr. (So.), Southern Miss
Eric Gray (Jr.), Oklahoma
Breece Hall (Jr.), Iowa State
Kevin Harris (Jr.), South Carolina
Rahjai Harris (So.), East Carolina
George Holani (So.), Boise State
Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr.), Minnesota
Keaontay Ingram (Sr.), USC
Dillon Johnson (So.), Mississippi State
Austin Jones (Jr.), Stanford
JD King (Sr.), Georgia Southern
Zonovan Knight (Jr.), NC State
Bryant Koback (Jr.), Toledo
Keyvone Lee (So.), Penn State
Kobe Lewis (Jr.), Central Michigan
John Lovett (Sr.), Penn State
Vavae Malepeai (Sr.), USC
Joquavious Marks (So.), Mississippi State
Kevin Marks (Sr.), Buffalo
Jordan Mason (Jr.), Georgia Tech
DeWayne McBride (So.), UAB
Sincere McCormick (Jr.), UTSA
Sean McGew (Sr.), Washington
Jalen Mitchell (Fr.), Louisville
Marcel Murray (Jr.), Arkansas State
Lew Nichols (Fr.), Central Michigan
Camerun Peoples (Jr.), Appalachian State
Cam Porter (So.), Northwestern
D’Vonte Price (Sr.), FIU
Deneric Prince (Jr.), Tulsa
Ronnie Rivers (Sr.), Fresno State
Bijan Robinson (So.), Texas
Brian Robinson, Jr. (Sr.), Alabama
Chris Rodriguez, Jr. (Jr.), Kentucky
Jabari Small (So.), Tennessee
Chris Smith (So.), Louisiana
Trelon Smith (Jr.), Arkansas
Isaiah Spiller (Jr.), Texas A&M
Brock Sturges (Jr.), Texas State
SaRodorick Thompson (Jr.), Texas Tech
Lawrance Toafili (Fr.), Florida State
Chip Trayanum (Fr.), Arizona State
Sean Tucker (So.), Syracuse
Calvin Turner, Jr. (Sr.), Hawaii
Xazavian Valladay (Jr.), Wyoming
Deuce Vaughn (So.), Kansas State
Kimani Vidal (Fr.), Troy
Kenneth Walker, III (Jr.), Michigan State
Harrison Waylee (Fr.), Northern Illinois
Rachaad White (Jr.), Arizona State
Michael Wiley (Jr.), Arizona
Kyren Williams (So.), Notre Dame
Logan Wright (Sr.), Georgia Southern
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.
The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.
The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.