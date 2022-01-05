Clemson responds to Oklahoma tweet
Clemson has had a wild and crazy offseason with the departure of coordinators Tony Elliott to Virginia and Brent Venables to Oklahoma and a few players leaving for the portal.

It's the new world of college football as a ton of players and coaches seem to be changing their teams as fast as I get my yearly Christmas gift of new socks.

A trio of former Tigers are now in Oklahoma with Venables, former defensive line coach Todd Bates and former defensive analyst Miguel Chavis.

On Tuesday, Chavis posted a graphic on Twitter with a picture of Brent Venables in an Oklahoma hat with a defensive stat of 448 sacks and 1159 tackles for loss.

Obviously, after the tweet, there has been a lot of backlash from diehard Clemson fans, etc on social media as it certainly doesn't give credit to the Clemson players that actually made those plays since 2012.

Clemson football responded to the tweet on Wednesday by posting a slightly different graphical version:

