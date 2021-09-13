Clemson remains top public university, leads state of South Carolina in U.S. News rankings

Clemson University was once again ranked as one of the top public universities in the country according to the 2022 U.S. News & World Report ranking of 381 national universities. Clemson tied for No. 30 among public institutions, marking the 16th consecutive year the University has ranked among the top 30 nationally.

The University remains the top public institution in the state of South Carolina according to U.S. News, and Clemson recorded its highest-ever academic reputation score, tabulated from a survey of peer institutions.

“The value of a Clemson degree, and the impact Clemson University continues to make on the citizens of the State of South Carolina, remain our highest priority,” Provost Bob Jones said. “It’s always great to be recognized among national leaders in these rankings, especially by our peer institutions for specific programs and colleges.”

Among individual undergraduate programs recognized in 2021, engineering, nursing, computer science and business were among the nation’s best. Industrial engineering and accounting were specifically highlighted as top programs, recognized specifically through nomination by other institutions.

The rankings also recognized the University’s strong alumni engagement and financial support, placing Clemson third among all public universities for alumni participation. In FY21, the generosity and commitment of Clemson alumni and friends led to another historic year of philanthropy with more than $202 million raised, creating 115 new scholarships and fellowships and 85 new endowments.

Additionally, the University was cited as the 26th most innovative among all national universities.

Clemson’s support for students was recognized, including its internship and co-op programs, ranking 15th among all schools.