Clemson remains outside top-10 of ESPN 'too early' rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's spot remained unchanged in the ESPN 'way-too-early' rankings spring update on Thursday.

The Tigers are ranked No. 11 going into the 2022 season by the outlet in its preseason ranking to this point.

"Clemson has two new coordinators -- Brandon Streeter on offense and Wes Goodwin on defense -- and coach Dabo Swinney hopes the Tigers return to their old ways after slipping with three losses in 2021," ESPN's Mark Schlabach wrote. "Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei shed about 25 pounds in the offseason after struggling in his first season as the full-time starter. Uiagalelei left spring practice atop the depth chart, but he might continue to be pushed by Cade Klubnik, an early enrollee, who looked good over 15 practices.

"Clemson's defensive line had its way in the spring game against a thin offensive line. Adam Randall, who was expected to help the wide receiver corps, might miss the season after suffering a torn ACL in his knee during the spring."

The top-3 stayed the same with Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia, with Utah slotting up three places into Playoff position at No. 4.

November opponent Notre Dame stayed at No. 6 and NC State is pacing the ACC at No. 7.

The best-ranked out of the Coastal Division is Pittsburgh at No. 15 and Wake Forest rounds out the conference reps (17).

ESPN's predictive metrics have Clemson at No. 4 (Football Power Index) and No. 5 (SP+) respectively.