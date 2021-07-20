Clemson releases pre-camp depth chart

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson gave a look into where the Tigers stand out of spring ball and going into next month's fall camp with a pre-camp depth chart this week.

Clemson has the most new faces on the offensive side this season and things aren't very settled there.

The starting O-line listed, left to right, is Jordan McFadden, Matt Bockhorst, then Mason Trotter or Hunter Rayburn at center, Will Putnam and Walker Parks. The backups are all underclassmen in those spots, including freshmen in Marcus Tate (freshman left tackle) and John Williams (redshirt freshman right guard).

There are also co-starters listed at tight end (Braden Galloway or Davis Allen), running back (Lyn-J Dixon or Kobe Pace) and two receiver spots (Joseph Ngata or Frank Ladson Jr.; Frank Ladson Jr. or EJ Williams).

What's certainly welcome is the anticipated clearance of Justyn Ross and his being listed as a starter in the slot.

Also notable on offense is true freshman Will Shipley being listed as the third-string running back.

The defense is a little more unsettled than you might think.

Five Tigers are listed as possible starters at defensive end with Myles Murphy or Xavier Thomas or KJ Henry on one side and Justin Foster, Justin Mascoll and Thomas on the other side.

The strongside linebacker/nickelback group is a quartet of Trenton Simpson, Malcolm Greene, Tyler Venables and Barrett Carter.

Similar to DE, cornerback has another triple group of starters with Fred Davis, Mario Goodrich and Malcolm Greene on one side and Andrew Booth, Mario Goodrich and Malcolm Greene on the other.

Nolan Turner is listed as a co-starter at both safety spots, with Lannden Zanders on one side and Joseph Charleston on the other.

In the return positions, Ross is the first option on punts and there's a quartet on kicks with Michel Dukes, Pace, Dixon and Shipley.

Check out the full depth chart below (in the link if on mobile) and Dabo Swinney's analysis on the roster from Tuesday: