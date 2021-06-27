Clemson releases jersey numbers for 2021 freshman class

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The talented Clemson freshman class is on campus and ready to start up their football-playing careers in Tiger Town.

Interestingly, freshman linebacker Barrett Carter will be the first #0 jersey number officially donned by a Clemson player.

Here are the numbers for all the fall enrollees:

LB Barrett Carter 0

S Andrew Mukuba 1

QB Bubba Chandler 12

WR Troy Stellato 15

QB Will Taylor 16

RB Kevin McNeal 34

OL Dietrick Pennington 59

OL Tristan Leigh 70

DE Zaire Patterson 91

Previously announced were these mid-year enrollees:

1 - RB Will Shipley

3 - WR Dacari Collins

9 - TE Jake Briningstool

26 - S Andrew Mukuba

26 - RB Phil Mafah

29 - CB Nathaniel Wiggins

44 - DE Cade Denhoff

53 - C Ryan Linthicum

54 - LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

55 - DT Payton Page

74 - OL Marcus Tate

80 - WR Beaux Collins

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney loves the 2021 recruiting class.

“It’s an exciting group,” Swinney said. “It’s a group that brings power, speed, athleticism, high character, and great leadership qualities. And one of the really cool things about this class is they’re all winners. These guys have won. The great majority of these guys have won state championships, or they’ve competed for them, and are coming from programs that have great cultures, and they’re well-coached, and I know they’re going to bring that stuff with them.”