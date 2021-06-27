|
Clemson releases jersey numbers for 2021 freshman class
|Sunday, June 27, 2021, 8:19 PM- -
The talented Clemson freshman class is on campus and ready to start up their football-playing careers in Tiger Town.
Interestingly, freshman linebacker Barrett Carter will be the first #0 jersey number officially donned by a Clemson player.
Here are the numbers for all the fall enrollees:
LB Barrett Carter 0
QB Bubba Chandler 12
WR Troy Stellato 15
QB Will Taylor 16
RB Kevin McNeal 34
OL Dietrick Pennington 59
OL Tristan Leigh 70
DE Zaire Patterson 91
Previously announced were these mid-year enrollees:
1 - RB Will Shipley
3 - WR Dacari Collins
9 - TE Jake Briningstool
26 - S Andrew Mukuba
26 - RB Phil Mafah
29 - CB Nathaniel Wiggins
44 - DE Cade Denhoff
53 - C Ryan Linthicum
54 - LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
55 - DT Payton Page
74 - OL Marcus Tate
80 - WR Beaux Collins
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney loves the 2021 recruiting class.
“It’s an exciting group,” Swinney said. “It’s a group that brings power, speed, athleticism, high character, and great leadership qualities. And one of the really cool things about this class is they’re all winners. These guys have won. The great majority of these guys have won state championships, or they’ve competed for them, and are coming from programs that have great cultures, and they’re well-coached, and I know they’re going to bring that stuff with them.”