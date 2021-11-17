Clemson releases details on Gathering at the Paw returning Saturday
by - Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 1:15 PM
Clemson last held the tradition in 2019.

Clemson’s long-standing tradition of Gathering at the Paw is set to take place on Saturday following the football game against Wake Forest. Fans who wish to enter the field may do so at the conclusion of the alma mater via the east gate on the Hill or the ramps in the WestZone, and should refrain from jumping over the walls.

The tradition has been on hold since the 2019 season out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of Clemson’s student-athletes, staff, visitors and fans.

“We appreciate the dialogue with our campus leaders, including the student government, with respect to the reintroduction of Gathering at the Paw,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “We recognize how special this tradition is to Clemson, and ask our fans to be considerate of our visitors, student-athletes, coaches and one another.”

