Clemson rejoins Coaches Poll after dominating win in Columbia

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson returned to the Coaches Poll for the first time since week eight after a dominating 30-0 win at South Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers were ranked No. 24 by the collection of FBS coaches on Sunday.

Clemson started ranked the highest with the Coaches of the two traditional polls (along with the Associated Press), at No. 2 preseason, but slipped out of the top-25 with the October 27-17 loss at Pittsburgh that dropped Dabo Swinney's team to 4-3. The Tigers went on to win five in a row, including a first ranked win of the season over Wake Forest, 48-27, to close the home schedule.

Clemson now awaits its bowl destination, with a spot in either Jacksonville’s Gator Bowl (Dec. 31) or Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29) likely.

Pittsburgh was the ACC's top-ranked team at No. 15, followed by Wake Forest (18) and NC State (20).

Coaches Poll - 11/28

Rank Team Record Points 1st votes

1 Georgia 12-0 1550 62

2 Alabama 11-1 1440

3 Michigan 11-1 1408

4 Cincinnati 12-0 1399

5 Oklahoma State 11-1 1285

6 Notre Dame 11-1 1250

7 Ohio State 10-2 1133

8 Mississippi 10-2 1097

9 Baylor 10-2 1046

10 Oregon 10-2 932

11 Oklahoma 10-2 851

12 Iowa 10-2 845

13 Michigan State 10-2 840

14 Brigham Young 10-2 741

15 Pittsburgh 10-2 640

16 Houston 11-1 607

17 Utah 9-3 596

18 Wake Forest 10-2 531

19 San Diego State 11-1 396

20 NC State 9-3 334

21 UL Lafayette 11-1 268

22 Kentucky 9-3 226

23 Texas A&M 8-4 202

24 Clemson 9-3 170

25 Arkansas 8-4 128

Dropped out: No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Texas-San Antonio.

Others rec. votes: Wisconsin 100; Texas-San Antonio 36; Appalachian State 30; Air Force 16; Minnesota 13; Purdue 11; Utah State 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Penn State 5; UCLA 3; Fresno State 3; Mississippi State 2.