Breaking: Clemson receiver to have surgery

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Not good news as Clemson looks for playmakers to step up on offense.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared during his teleconference on Sunday that sophomore receiver E.J. Williams will be out several weeks with an injury that he suffered during the game.

"He is going to have surgery on his thumb," Swinney said. "He will probably be out four or five weeks. Hopefully, with the open date, we can get him back rolling."

Swinney went on to say that it should be a simple surgery.

Williams had one catch for zero yards against Georgia.

"Beaux (Collins) is the one I hated we didn't get in the game," Swinney said when asked about possible replacements that can step up in Williams' absence. "He is the one I wish we could have gotten to play. He's ready to play."

Williams had 24 catches for 306 yards (fifth on the team) and two touchdowns last season.

As a high school senior, he had 44 receptions for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns.