Breaking: Clemson receiver out for Pittsburgh game with COVID
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Oct 22, Fri 08:46
Ngata is one of the more talented players on the Clemson roster
Ngata is one of the more talented players on the Clemson roster

Another man down for the Tigers.

Clemson junior receiver Joseph Ngata has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for Saturday's road matchup with Pittsburgh, TigerNet has confirmed.

This is a tough blow for Clemson as Ngata was coming on strong of late including an impressive 19-yard touchdown catch against Syracuse.

Best wishes to Ngata on a full and quick recovery.

For the season, Ngata has 18 receptions for 352 yards and a touchdown.

Entering the 2021 season, he had 24 catches for 323 yards and three receiving touchdowns in 22 games (three starts).

In high school, he was ranked as a five-star recruit by Rivals.com and the 21st overall recruit.

