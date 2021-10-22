Breaking: Clemson receiver out for Pittsburgh game with COVID

Another man down for the Tigers.

Clemson junior receiver Joseph Ngata has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for Saturday's road matchup with Pittsburgh, TigerNet has confirmed.

This is a tough blow for Clemson as Ngata was coming on strong of late including an impressive 19-yard touchdown catch against Syracuse.

Best wishes to Ngata on a full and quick recovery.

For the season, Ngata has 18 receptions for 352 yards and a touchdown.

Entering the 2021 season, he had 24 catches for 323 yards and three receiving touchdowns in 22 games (three starts).

In high school, he was ranked as a five-star recruit by Rivals.com and the 21st overall recruit.

Joseph Ngata taps the foot for the @ClemsonFB touchdown! pic.twitter.com/3XBfY9FnNc — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 16, 2021