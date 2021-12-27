Clemson receiver not at bowl practice
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 27, Mon 16:28
Clemson sophomore receiver E.J. Williams was missing from Monday afternoon's bowl practice because of an unspecified reason.

If Williams remains out and can not play in the Cheez-It Bowl, that will be a blow to the Tigers' passing attack that is already missing Justyn Ross and others.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will likely address why Williams was out of practice during Tuesday's availability.

For the season, Williams had nine receptions for 66 yards.

A bright spot for the Clemson receiver group is that Joseph Ngata was seen today, dressed out and going through drills at practice.

