Clemson RB presents $10,000 check to Children's Hospital

Clemson running back Will Shipley presented a check worth $10,000 to the Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Shipley partnered with the Tiger Impact Initiative, a Name/Image/Likeness collective, to raise those funds.

"So thankful to be in a position to GIVE BACK!! (T)his is what it’s all about," Shipley said.

Shipley helped raise money through "SH1P HAPPENS" T-shirt sales.

“That was one of the things that I told my rep I wanted to do, was give back to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte,” Shipley told TigerNet in December. “I have a lot of ties there and know a bunch of people. I just want to help them out in any way I can, even if it's not that big of a donation. Every donation helps. Every little difference I can make there is what I want to do, and they were the first ones that came to mind. It means a lot and makes it a lot better for me to know that it is going to a good cause.”

The idea for the shirt came by way of a late-night call from Dabo Swinney.

“He called me the morning of the Florida State game, it was around midnight, and kind of out of nowhere I looked at my phone and it was Coach Swinney. I picked it up and he kind of told me about the idea and everything and then went on the radio the next day and put it out there,” said Shipley. “I saw it and I said I had to make something happen before someone else does. I got with my rep and tried to make it happen as quick as I possibly could. All credit goes to Coach Swinney and his friend that came up with the idea for that one.

