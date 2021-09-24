Clemson RB named to AFCA Good Works team
by - Friday, September 24, 2021, 9:17 AM
Rencher does good things on and off the field (CU AD pic)
Rencher does good things on and off the field (CU AD pic)

The American Football Coaches Association announced today that Clemson running back Darien Rencher has been named to the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his service work in the Upstate South Carolina community.

Rencher becomes the eighth member of the Clemson program all-time to earn an AFCA Good Works Team distinction, joining Robert Carswell (1999), Nick Eason (2000), Xavier Dye (2009), Deshaun Watson (2016), Sean Pollard (2018), Dabo Swinney (2019) and Trevor Lawrence (2020). This marks Clemson’s fourth straight year with an AFCA Good Works team selection.

The Good Works Team selection adds to Rencher’s growing list of community accolades. Last year, he earned the 2020 Disney Spirit Award for his leadership amid college football’s push to overcome social injustice and mobilize the #WeWantToPlay movement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, he was named as Clemson’s 2021 Community MVP as nominated by Dabo Swinney at the South Carolina Coaches for Charity event benefiting the Fisher DeBerry Foundation.

The accolades for Rencher — a native of nearby Anderson, S.C. — honor his distinguished service record in his six years at Clemson. In addition to becoming an in-demand public speaker, he has volunteered to benefit underserved local youths at “Kicks, Cleats, Kids,” served Golden Harvest Food Bank and Anderson Interfaith Ministries, conducted classroom readings at Clemson Elementary, visited seniors at a local retirement community, volunteered with pediatric cancer patients, participated in the Call Me MISTER program and more.

Comment on this story
Print   
ESPN College Gameday analyst has Clemson on upset alert at NC State
ESPN College Gameday analyst has Clemson on upset alert at NC State
Georgia power forward commits to Clemson
Georgia power forward commits to Clemson
Clemson RB named to AFCA Good Works team
Clemson RB named to AFCA Good Works team
Clemson Women's soccer with comeback victory over NC State
Clemson Women's soccer with comeback victory over NC State
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest