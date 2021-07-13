Clemson RB named in ESPN superlatives for freshman class nationally
by - Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 10:57 AM
Shipley is one to watch out of the freshman class nationally.
Shipley is one to watch out of the freshman class nationally.

Five-star prospect and Clemson running back Will Shipley has opportunity in front of him in a crowded backfield after Travis Etienne moved on to the NFL.

Shipley was rated as an all-purpose back out of Weddington (NC) and an ESPN freshman superlatives list ($) has him as the most well-rounded running back in the class.

"Shipley is a dangerous weapon with his versatility to attack defenses in multiple ways. As a ball carrier, he has excellent speed (4.53 laser-to-laser 40) as well as quick feet to hit holes, elude defenders and finish when he gets into the open field," ESPN's Craig Haubert said. "Shipley can also be a threat out of the backfield as a pass-catcher with good hands as well as leaping ability. Over three high school seasons, he rushed for over 4,000 yards, totaled nearly 1,500 receiving yards and recorded a combined 88 touchdowns...Shipley is an outstanding candidate though to replace that production lost and should become a player for Tigers offense that is very much in the same mold as Etienne."

Freshman linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was also mentioned by ESPN as one of the top-3 most physical defenders coming in.

