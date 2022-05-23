Clemson rating slips in ESPN preseason projection

TigerNet Staff by

There's a new top-5 in an ESPN preseason college football projection -- and it does not include Clemson here three-plus months to kickoff.

The Tigers aren't far off, however, ranked No. 6 and deemed a pick'em on a neutral field with the new No. 5 Oklahoma in the updated SP+ projections ($).

The Tigers originally had a higher rating (21) and a No. 5 placement above Texas A&M (20.1) and Oklahoma (19.2), but the Sooners moved up in the latest look (20.3).

Also different is the top-3 with Ohio State (29.9) still on top but Alabama (28.6) moving past Georgia (27.3). Michigan still rounds out the top-4 (20.6).

Clemson ranked No. 2 in the final preseason SP+ ratings for the 2021 season (28.6), trailing only Alabama (31.7). Georgia was fifth (25.4).

The 2022 Tigers are picked to have the No. 2 defense overall, which is only topped slightly by Wisconsin, and the Clemson offense is rated No. 39.

Six of the projected top-10 overall have top-10 offenses (Ohio State, 1; Alabama, 2; Georgia, 3; Michigan, 6; Oklahoma, 5; No. 9 Tennessee, 4), and the same number have top-10 defenses (Alabama, 3; Georgia, 7; Clemson, 2; No. 7 Notre Dame, 8; No. 8 Texas A&M, 6; No. 10 Wisconsin, 1).

Outside of Notre Dame, the lone other projected top-25 opponent on Clemson's schedule is NC State at No. 18.