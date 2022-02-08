Clemson ranks in top-half nationally in ESPN's returning production tracker

ESPN crunched the numbers on returning production for 2022 and Clemson grades among the top-half nationally and in the ACC there ($).

Clemson ranks in the top-20 in offensive firepower returning (17th; 84%) and 89th in defensive production back (61%), which averages out to a place in the top-45 overall (42).

Florida State paces the ACC in 11th, with NC State (12), Louisville (15) and Syracuse (16) all in the top-20.

In the non-conference schedule, South Carolina is 37th and Notre Dame is 104th.

Clemson ranked 65th overall last year with among the least offensive production returning (118th) and among the best in defensive production back (third).

Among the 2021 Playoff teams, Alabama is 65th, Michigan 67th, Cincinnati 92nd and Georgia 95th.