Clemson ranked outside of top 10 in team uniform rankings
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, May 28, 2021, 10:19 AM
It's still the college football offseason, so talk of schedules, jerseys, and mascots are in order.

NBC Sports released their top 25 jerseys in college football recently and had Clemson ranked No. 11 overall.

"Clemson's logo is arguably the best in the game, and they use the orange about as well as you can ask for," the website wrote. "Their purple alternates are a bit jarring, but they're smart not to lean on those too much."

Personally, I enjoy the all-purple and all-orange uniform combos as they really pop on television.

Good job by Swinney to only bring those combos out on championship games and Military Appreciation Day to keep it special for fans and players.

The top 10 jerseys in order were Oregon, Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State, Auburn, and Alabama.

