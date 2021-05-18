Clemson ranked No. 4 in USA TODAY updated top 25

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson was ranked No. 4 in USA TODAY's updated preseason top-25.

"D.J. Uiagalelei provided an early look to the post-Trevor Lawrence era in his two starts — a comeback win against Boston College and double-overtime loss at Notre Dame," USA TODAY's Erick Smith wrote. "The announced return of Justyn Ross from a neck injury adds to a talented wide receiver group. The big area of concerns on offense are sorting out running back and issues along the line.

"Nobody is going to feel sorry for the Tigers, though. The defense brings back almost every key contributor, making them the clear favorite in the Atlantic Coast Conference. However, the gap feels a bit closer and could portend some more narrow wins this season."

Alabama stayed in the top spot, with Oklahoma moving up one to No. 2 overall, Ohio State slotting up two spots to No. 3 and Georgia rounding out the top-5, after being No. 2 overall in January's ranking.

Out of the ACC, North Carolina is now 12th and Miami is 18th.