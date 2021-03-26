Clemson ranked No. 3 in ESPN 'future offense' power rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's offense has the pieces to be really good for quite a while -- and ESPN agrees. The site posted its future offense power rankings -- based on returning players and recruiting rankings -- and the Tigers checked in at No. 3 overall ($). "Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is pegged to lead the offense for at least two more seasons after passing for 781 yards and four touchdowns in two starts last fall," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg said. "Justyn Ross returns from a spinal injury, likely for just 2021, but he will lead an always-talented receiving corps that includes non-seniors like E.J. Williams, Frank Ladson Jr. and Joseph Ngata, who comes off of an injury-plagued season. Tight end also is a position of strength with senior Braden Galloway and junior Davis Allen." Two offenses to be reckoned with ahead of Clemson are Oklahoma and Alabama per ESPN, with Ohio State, fourth, and Georgia, fifth.

Out of the ACC, UNC is 10th and Miami is 18th, while regular out-of-conference opponent Notre Dame is 14th (on the schedule for 2022 at Notre Dame and 2023 in Clemson).