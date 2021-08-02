|
Clemson ranked No. 2 in CBS Sports 130 ranking
The college football season is right around the corner and another preseason ranking was published Monday featuring Clemson in the top group.
The Tigers are ranked No. 2 behind Alabama in the CBS Sports 130.
The top-5 is rounded out by Oklahoma, Ohio State and opener-opponent Georgia.
The next-best out of the ACC is No. 8 with North Carolina and Miami is at the back of the top-15.
Regular-season finale foe South Carolina is 93rd and November home opponent UConn is 119th.
Clemson finished No. 3 in the CBS Sports 130 for 2020.
Tags: Clemson Football