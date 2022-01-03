Clemson ranked No. 10 in 247Sports future college football ranking

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is seeking to finish out its 2022 class well after putting together a 12-signee class ahead of January.

Figuring in the latest recruiting hauls and offseason coaching changes, 247Sports peered into the future for where they think college football programs will be all the way in 2025, projecting Clemson as the No. 10 team for that season.

"Where will the ACC's most dominant program go from here without the luxury of staff continuity following departures from coordinator Brent Venables and Tony Elliott to Oklahoma and Virginia, respectively?" 247's Brad Crawford asked. "Dabo Swinney has won 10 or more games every season since 2010, that run of success includes two national championships and seven conference titles. Clemson isn't going anywhere, but there's at least concern over the next few seasons in Death Valley to see how these in-house promotions pan out at the two most important positions on staff under him."

That's the top spot for an ACC school in a top-10 with five current SEC schools plus two more to come in Texas and Oklahoma in that tier.

The list is topped by Alabama, going for its second-straight national title next week, and Georgia, seeking that first national title since 1980 next week. Projecting a few years ahead for Venables at Oklahoma, 247Sports sees the Sooners as the No. 7 team in this exercise.

"Some first-year coaches face multi-year turnarounds at their respective programs, but not former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables," Crawford said. "It's a solid bet he is a home run as a first-time head coach, doing so at a program accustomed to winning. The Sooners don't have down years. Venables' job is to continue competing for national championships. One of the nation's top recruiters during his time at Clemson, Venables puts his foot on the gas in terms of talent accumulation as Oklahoma heads into the SEC down the road."

The next-best ACC team isn't far behind Clemson, at No. 12, with Miami. Also in the top-25 are South Carolina (17) and North Carolina (19).