Clemson ranked No. 1 for best stadium entrance in CFB
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 27, Fri 09:48

"The most exciting 25 seconds in college football," Brent Musberger said in 1985 about the Tigers running down the hill.

The latest Herbie Awards are being announced this week and Clemson was ranked No. 1 with having the best entrance in college football.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson-Georgia is the hottest ticket for 2021 season
Clemson-Georgia is the hottest ticket for 2021 season
Clemson ranked No. 1 for best stadium entrance in CFB
Clemson ranked No. 1 for best stadium entrance in CFB
Reid and Diop secure comeback win for Clemson in season-opener
Reid and Diop secure comeback win for Clemson in season-opener
5-star defender has Clemson in top schools
5-star defender has Clemson in top schools
Post your comments!
Read all 13 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest