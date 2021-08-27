Clemson ranked No. 1 for best stadium entrance in CFB

"The most exciting 25 seconds in college football," Brent Musberger said in 1985 about the Tigers running down the hill.

The latest Herbie Awards are being announced this week and Clemson was ranked No. 1 with having the best entrance in college football.

It’s hard to top Howard’s Rock ?@ClemsonFB wins the Herbie for best stadium entrance. pic.twitter.com/pijYWOPBbT — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 27, 2021