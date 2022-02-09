Clemson ranked in top-5 of ESPN preseason projections

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is right on the cusp of a return to the College Football Playoff according to one ESPN projection.

ESPN's SP+ formula has Clemson as the No. 5-ranked team coming into the 2022 campaign ($). The Tigers (21 SP+ rating) are projected with the No. 1-ranked defense and the No. 41 offense there.

Ohio State is the preseason No. 1 (30.8), followed by Georgia (28.7), Alabama (27.4) and Michigan (21.5).

November road foe Notre Dame (19) checks in at No. 8, while Pittsburgh (13th; 16.2) and NC State (15th; 16) join the Tigers from the ACC in the top-15.

The ACC has the No. 3-best average rating as a conference (7.5), behind the SEC (13.6) and the Big Ten (11.2). Also in the top-50 from the league are Miami (20), Florida State (24), Louisville (29), North Carolina (40) and Wake Forest (47).

"I thought NC State might end up projected in the top 10," ESPN's Bill Connelly said, who tracks the Wolfpack as being in the top-15 in returning production, "but regardless, this title race will have three pieces: longtime heavyweight Clemson vs. upstarts NC State and Pitt (the defending champ) vs. two former heavyweights desperately trying to get their acts together (No. 20 Miami, No. 24 Florida State)."

Rivalry opponent South Carolina is just inside the top-50 as well (49).