Clemson ranked in ESPN Football Power Index preseason top-5

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

ESPN's first preseason Football Power Index is out and Clemson is among the favorites to make the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers are ranked fourth, given a 59% chance to make the Playoff and win the ACC and a 26% chance to play for a national title. The top-3 is the usual suspects this offseason with Alabama at No. 1 (79% CFP chance/52% national title game appearance), then Ohio State (82% CFP chance/50% national title game appearance) and Georgia (73% CFP chance/43% national title game appearance).

Then there is a pretty good drop-off to No. 5 in Notre Dame (18% CFP chance/6% national title game appearance), a key part of Clemson's path back to the Playoff.

"(Notre Dame) should be Clemson's biggest opportunity to impress the selection committee on the national stage. If Clemson loses this game, it can still finish in the top four with an ACC title, but it's not a guarantee. It still depends on how the other Power 5 champions fare in similarly difficult nonconference games," ESPN analyzed ($). "Clemson shouldn't have any problems with Furman or Louisiana Tech (especially at home), but if the Tigers can win at South Bend, Indiana, and beat rival South Carolina at home, they'll have a much better case for the top four as an ACC champ. South Carolina is making strides under Shane Beamer and is a potential top 25 opponent."

The top-10 is rounded out by Texas at No. 6, then Michigan, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh and Auburn.

Outside of the top-10, some notable teams include Miami at No. 18, North Carolina at No. 22, NC State at No. 26, Wake Forest and Florida State at Nos. 30 and 31 respectively, Louisville at No. 36 and South Carolina at No. 45.

Clemson was No. 2 in the preseason FPI last summer with eventual champ Georgia at No. 5.

ESPN FPI Top-10

1. Alabama - 28.9 rating

2. Ohio State - 28.3

3. Georgia - 27.4

4. Clemson - 23.2

5. Notre Dame - 17.5

6. Texas - 17.4

7. Michigan - 16.5

8. Oklahoma - 15.6

9. Pittsburgh - 14.6

10. Auburn - 13.9