Clemson QB suffers major injury in spring game
by - 2021 Apr 3, Sat 16:10
Phommachanh had played a strong second half before the injury. (ACC photo)
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced that it looks like redshirt sophomore Taisun Phommachanh suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Saturday's spring game.

Phommachanh suffered the injury after a fourth-quarter pass into the red zone but was not hit on the play.

"The majority of ACLs and Achilles injuries that I've been around have mostly been non-contact," Swinney said. "And that's the case with this one. He's in a purple jersey so he won't get hit and he just kinda raised up to throw the ball to Davis (Allen) and he thought somebody had hit him. But that's usually what everyone talks about when you hurt your Achilles...Really tough, tough break for Taisun. Having his best spring and really having a good, competitive day today. Really disappointed for him.

"But hey, he's got four years left of college football. I think sometimes when you have this kind of injury, it's so easy to magnify the pain of the moment, especially when you're a young person...His experience, his knowledge, his progress -- all these things he's been able to do, that's not going to go away. This is definitely a setback for him and a setback for our team but everybody deals with challenges and setbacks along the way.

"It's how you respond to those things that really determines everyone's success. I know he's made of the right stuff and will respond the right way. We'll put a great team around him and get him back better than ever. Just lift him up in prayers as he deals with that and processes that this weekend. And get focused on what he has to do to get well."

Phommachanh entered 2021 as the No. 2 QB and having completed 11-of-29 career passes for 73 yards and having rushed for 81 yards on 19 carries in 86 snaps over seven games.

The recovery timeline varies but it usually is at least a process that lasts over six months.

Outside of starter DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson doesn't have a scholarship QB on the roster currently who can play in the opener, with walk-on Hunter Helms there and then two signees are set to enroll for the summer in Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor and another walk-on is coming with Billy Wiles.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 28) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson QB suffers major injury in spring game
 TigerNet News
spacer Transfer portal here we come??***
 Anonymous08®
spacer No such thing as a speedy recovery from Achilles***
 lovingit®
spacer yep - sucks for tp***
 theclash®
spacer Re: Transfer portal here we come??***
 mmartin63
spacer Re: Transfer portal here we come??***
 pawsrule4evr
spacer Re: Transfer portal here we come??***
 CS73
spacer Re: Transfer portal here we come??***
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson QB suffers major injury in spring game
 TigerB69
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson QB suffers major injury in spring game
 TigerB69
spacer Dang - I hate that for him. He really came on strong late
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer Wow, our backup QB situation just went from bad to MUCH
 76er®
spacer I saw Bubba Chandler play this Past Season & He is
 svaughan
spacer Re: I saw Bubba Chandler play this Past Season & He is
 DeafOrangutan
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson QB suffers major injury in spring game
 Tiger Doctor
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson QB suffers major injury in spring game
 pawsrule4evr
spacer Hate to hear that
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson QB suffers major injury in spring game
 ZeeGantt
spacer Terrible for T Ph ..... we go from a like 5 QB's , then now
 FLTiger87
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson QB suffers major injury in spring game
 I4CUTigers
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson QB suffers major injury in spring game
 pawsrule4evr
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson QB suffers major injury in spring game
 Clemgalalways
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson QB suffers major injury in spring game
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Two words: Chase. Brice.***
 ATL PAW MAN®
spacer Re: Two words: Chase. Brice.***
 quozzel
spacer I think if he came back he probably would play.
 ATL PAW MAN®
spacer Trade App a RB for Brice! Throw in a Herbstreit to be named
 Lakedude®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson QB suffers major injury in spring game
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson QB suffers major injury in spring game
 tugalooriver
Read all 28 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
