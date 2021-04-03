Clemson QB suffers major injury in spring game

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced that it looks like redshirt sophomore Taisun Phommachanh suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Saturday's spring game.

Phommachanh suffered the injury after a fourth-quarter pass into the red zone but was not hit on the play.

"The majority of ACLs and Achilles injuries that I've been around have mostly been non-contact," Swinney said. "And that's the case with this one. He's in a purple jersey so he won't get hit and he just kinda raised up to throw the ball to Davis (Allen) and he thought somebody had hit him. But that's usually what everyone talks about when you hurt your Achilles...Really tough, tough break for Taisun. Having his best spring and really having a good, competitive day today. Really disappointed for him.

"But hey, he's got four years left of college football. I think sometimes when you have this kind of injury, it's so easy to magnify the pain of the moment, especially when you're a young person...His experience, his knowledge, his progress -- all these things he's been able to do, that's not going to go away. This is definitely a setback for him and a setback for our team but everybody deals with challenges and setbacks along the way.

"It's how you respond to those things that really determines everyone's success. I know he's made of the right stuff and will respond the right way. We'll put a great team around him and get him back better than ever. Just lift him up in prayers as he deals with that and processes that this weekend. And get focused on what he has to do to get well."

Phommachanh entered 2021 as the No. 2 QB and having completed 11-of-29 career passes for 73 yards and having rushed for 81 yards on 19 carries in 86 snaps over seven games.

The recovery timeline varies but it usually is at least a process that lasts over six months.

Outside of starter DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson doesn't have a scholarship QB on the roster currently who can play in the opener, with walk-on Hunter Helms there and then two signees are set to enroll for the summer in Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor and another walk-on is coming with Billy Wiles.